Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 124,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,373,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in Copart by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 163,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,295,000 after acquiring an additional 6,424 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Copart by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 116,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus assumed coverage on Copart in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

In other Copart news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $7,310,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $2,131,142.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $7,310,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $46.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.96. The stock has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 1.19. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $47.38.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $997.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.91 million. Copart had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 22.46%. Copart’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

