Ieq Capital LLC Buys 1,169 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in American International Group by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $62.85 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.18. The company has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.03.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. American International Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AIG. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American International Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.71.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

