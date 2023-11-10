Ieq Capital LLC Cuts Position in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO)

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,720 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,902,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $893,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 128,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,102,000 after acquiring an additional 10,018 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $561,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 8,655 shares in the last quarter.

ETHO stock opened at $48.38 on Friday. Etho Climate Leadership US ETF has a 1 year low of $46.26 and a 1 year high of $56.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.41. The firm has a market cap of $162.07 million, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.10.

The Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (ETHO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Etho Climate Leadership index. The fund tracks the performance of an equal-weighted index that selects US stocks that exhibit the least carbon impact within its industry. Certain industries are excluded altogether.

