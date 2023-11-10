Ieq Capital LLC Cuts Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 13.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 17.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,569,000 after buying an additional 30,836 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Price Performance

AEP opened at $77.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.55. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $100.32.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.08). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Cfra cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.37.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on American Electric Power

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.