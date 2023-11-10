Ieq Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,166 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 250.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 51.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 93.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 132.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on NDAQ. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.09.

Insider Activity

In other Nasdaq news, Director Johan Torgeby acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.42 per share, with a total value of $705,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,735.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NDAQ opened at $51.42 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.88 and a 12 month high of $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.57. The company has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 39.46%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

See Also

