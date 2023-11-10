Ieq Capital LLC Has $1.18 Million Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,230 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in STERIS in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of STERIS by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

STE stock opened at $200.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.36. The company has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 0.87. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $161.34 and a 52-week high of $254.00.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). STERIS had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 37.61%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STE shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on STERIS from $206.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.60.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

