Ieq Capital LLC Has $994,000 Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of D. Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $828,901,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854,975 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,005,266,000 after buying an additional 6,028,220 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,276,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,241,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $963,998,000 after buying an additional 2,738,973 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on D shares. Scotiabank cut Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.62.

D stock opened at $44.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.38. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $63.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.52.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 136.23%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

