Ieq Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Element Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 19,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 54,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,993,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,937,000 after purchasing an additional 259,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 55,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IEUR opened at $49.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $45.57 and a twelve month high of $54.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.73.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.