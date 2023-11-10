Ieq Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Gartner by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,085,000 after buying an additional 102,709 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,394,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,083,019,000 after acquiring an additional 165,046 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 3.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,593,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,170,630,000 after acquiring an additional 113,978 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Gartner by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,072,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,000,811,000 after purchasing an additional 69,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Gartner by 271.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $723,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,413 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $401.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $353.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.21. The company has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.24. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $292.60 and a 12-month high of $403.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 206.71% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $363.20.

Read Our Latest Report on IT

Insider Activity at Gartner

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.13, for a total value of $14,045,290.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,707,948.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gartner news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.05, for a total transaction of $1,909,438.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,723,215. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.13, for a total value of $14,045,290.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,707,948.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,014 shares of company stock valued at $30,620,548 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.