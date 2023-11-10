Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 6,287 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 96.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,287 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $68.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.95.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

