Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 854 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RCL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 21,415 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $300,000. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $1,000,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,221,143.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $301,172.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,436. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $1,000,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,221,143.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,275,672 in the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

NYSE RCL opened at $92.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.63. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $47.91 and a fifty-two week high of $112.95.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RCL shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $102.00 to $139.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RCL

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

See Also

