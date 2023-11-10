Ieq Capital LLC Sells 111 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,726 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.9% during the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.8% during the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.9% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on LULU. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $424.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $355.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $444.13.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $11,220,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,692. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

LULU stock opened at $406.58 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $286.58 and a 1 year high of $419.86. The company has a market cap of $51.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $391.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $379.53.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

