Ieq Capital LLC Sells 7,210 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,210 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of C3.ai by 29.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,042,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,342 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in C3.ai by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,717,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,470,000 after purchasing an additional 208,386 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in C3.ai by 39.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,412,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,757,000 after purchasing an additional 680,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in C3.ai by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,710,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,406,000 after purchasing an additional 48,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in C3.ai by 2,277.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,435,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,743 shares in the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of C3.ai from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Shares of NYSE AI opened at $26.08 on Friday. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $48.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.36 and its 200 day moving average is $30.65. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.54.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $72.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.56 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 99.42% and a negative return on equity of 27.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

