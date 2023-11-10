Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Acquired by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITW. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,798,050,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sturgeon Ventures LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $228.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $232.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.83. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.66 and a 52 week high of $264.19. The stock has a market cap of $68.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 54.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.25.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

