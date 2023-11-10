Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Hits New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $89.00 and last traded at $92.60, with a volume of 2454812 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $106.98.

Specifically, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total transaction of $83,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,604,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total transaction of $83,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,604,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $35,544.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,151.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ILMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Illumina from $229.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Illumina from $337.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.28.

Illumina Trading Down 13.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.50, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.23.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 93.86%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Illumina by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,007,957 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $550,212,000 after purchasing an additional 208,267 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 6.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,648,935 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $500,926,000 after acquiring an additional 225,074 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,473,112 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $649,525,000 after purchasing an additional 544,786 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 268.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $427,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Illumina by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,912,714 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $386,751,000 after purchasing an additional 351,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Further Reading

