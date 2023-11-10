Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Shares Acquired by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,492 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 176.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 240.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 57.3% in the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

IRT has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Independence Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.89.

NYSE:IRT opened at $12.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.06. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $19.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 246.16%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

