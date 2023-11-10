Informa plc (LON:INF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 771.88 ($9.53).
Several brokerages have recently commented on INF. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 885 ($10.92) to GBX 890 ($10.99) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Investec downgraded shares of Informa to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 775 ($9.57) price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 690 ($8.52) to GBX 740 ($9.13) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.
Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic knowledge company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers specialist content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.
