Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Downgraded by CJS Securities to Market Perform

CJS Securities lowered shares of Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $49.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ingevity from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ingevity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Ingevity from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.00.

Get Ingevity alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Ingevity

Ingevity Price Performance

NYSE NGVT opened at $37.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.91. Ingevity has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $90.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.48.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $446.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.28 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 22.18%. Ingevity’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ingevity will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingevity

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ingevity by 29.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,682,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,485 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ingevity by 6,613.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 885,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,342,000 after buying an additional 872,469 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ingevity during the fourth quarter valued at $31,974,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Ingevity by 46.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,326,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,885,000 after buying an additional 422,156 shares during the period. Finally, Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,401,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,666,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingevity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.