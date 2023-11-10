Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Performance

INE traded down C$0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$9.06. The stock had a trading volume of 29,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,144. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.25. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of C$8.51 and a 1 year high of C$18.05. The stock has a market cap of C$1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -93.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.28.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$251.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$260.00 million. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.380031 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$17.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$16.30.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

