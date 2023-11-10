InnovAge Holding Corp. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (NASDAQ:INNV)

InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for InnovAge in a report released on Wednesday, November 8th. William Blair analyst M. Larew anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for InnovAge’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share.

InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $176.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.03 million. InnovAge had a negative return on equity of 12.38% and a negative net margin of 5.42%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of InnovAge from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th.

InnovAge Stock Performance

Shares of InnovAge stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.96. InnovAge has a twelve month low of $5.04 and a twelve month high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InnovAge

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in InnovAge by 5.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 7,387 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in InnovAge by 10.5% during the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 303,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 28,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in InnovAge by 386.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. 12.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InnovAge Company Profile

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

