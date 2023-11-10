Innovid (NYSE:CTV) Price Target Increased to $1.50 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Free Report) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $1.40 to $1.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Innovid from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th.

CTV stock opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Innovid has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $3.47.

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $34.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.90 million. Innovid had a negative net margin of 24.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.62%. On average, analysts anticipate that Innovid will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Innovid news, Director Gilad Shany purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,265,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,228.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Zvika Netter bought 50,000 shares of Innovid stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.09 per share, for a total transaction of $54,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,010,733 shares in the company, valued at $4,371,698.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilad Shany purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,265,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,228.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $126,800. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Innovid by 398.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,223,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375,086 shares during the period. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Innovid by 353.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,565,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779,658 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Innovid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,098,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Innovid by 468.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,782,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 2,293,127 shares during the period. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. bought a new position in Innovid in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving, measurement, and creative services. The company offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

