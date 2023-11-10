InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Insider Chase, Jr. Buys 500 Shares

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Free Report) insider Chase, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $600.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 72,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,467,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Performance

Shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.18. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $3.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

