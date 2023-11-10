Insider Buying: Cordel Group Plc (LON:CRDL) Insider Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

Cordel Group Plc (LON:CRDL – Get Free Report) insider John Andrew Davis purchased 100,000 shares of Cordel Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of £5,000 ($6,172.08).

Cordel Group Stock Performance

Shares of CRDL opened at GBX 4.60 ($0.06) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5.73. The stock has a market cap of £9.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.10. Cordel Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 10.50 ($0.13).

Get Cordel Group alerts:

Cordel Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Cordel Group Plc provides data integration and analytic services for rail and road asset management in Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, and Asia. It offers a patented cloud-based platform for master data management; and specialist hardware and software for capturing, analysing and reporting on large datasets within the transport sector employing sophisticated artificial intelligence algorithms.

Receive News & Ratings for Cordel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cordel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.