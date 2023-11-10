Insider Buying: Cordel Group Plc (LON:CRDL) Insider Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

Cordel Group Plc (LON:CRDL – Get Free Report) insider John Andrew Davis purchased 100,000 shares of Cordel Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of £5,000 ($6,172.08).
Cordel Group Stock Performance
Shares of CRDL opened at GBX 4.60 ($0.06) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5.73. The stock has a market cap of £9.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.10. Cordel Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 10.50 ($0.13).
Cordel Group Company Profile
