Insider Buying: Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) CEO Buys 2,225 Shares of Stock

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) CEO John W. Peyton bought 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.97 per share, with a total value of $100,058.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 78,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,530,999.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Dine Brands Global Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE DIN opened at $43.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.63. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.75 and a 12-month high of $82.43.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.14. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 9.07% and a negative return on equity of 36.00%. The firm had revenue of $202.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is 42.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 22.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,513,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 48.5% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 166,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,223,000 after acquiring an additional 54,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on DIN shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $59.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Dine Brands Global

About Dine Brands Global

(Get Free Report)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.