Insider Buying: Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI) Insider Buys £304,500 in Stock

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI – Get Free Report) insider Peter Dubens bought 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 435 ($5.37) per share, with a total value of £304,500 ($375,879.52).
Peter Dubens also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 6th, Peter Dubens bought 130,000 shares of Oakley Capital Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 444 ($5.48) per share, with a total value of £577,200 ($712,504.63).
Oakley Capital Investments Stock Performance
Shares of LON:OCI opened at GBX 439.50 ($5.43) on Friday. Oakley Capital Investments Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 380.25 ($4.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 485 ($5.99). The company has a market capitalization of £775.37 million, a P/E ratio of 346.06 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 436.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 448.92.
Oakley Capital Investments Announces Dividend
Oakley Capital Investments Company Profile
Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early, growth, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, industry consolidation, business roll-outs and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.
