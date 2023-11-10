Insider Buying: Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI) Insider Buys £304,500 in Stock

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI – Get Free Report) insider Peter Dubens bought 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 435 ($5.37) per share, with a total value of £304,500 ($375,879.52).

Peter Dubens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 6th, Peter Dubens bought 130,000 shares of Oakley Capital Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 444 ($5.48) per share, with a total value of £577,200 ($712,504.63).

Oakley Capital Investments Stock Performance

Shares of LON:OCI opened at GBX 439.50 ($5.43) on Friday. Oakley Capital Investments Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 380.25 ($4.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 485 ($5.99). The company has a market capitalization of £775.37 million, a P/E ratio of 346.06 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 436.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 448.92.

Oakley Capital Investments Announces Dividend

Oakley Capital Investments Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a GBX 2.25 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Oakley Capital Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 314.96%.

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early, growth, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, industry consolidation, business roll-outs and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

