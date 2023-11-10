Insider Selling: Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Major Shareholder Sells 2,010,510 Shares of Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 2,010,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $76,097,803.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,361,444 shares in the company, valued at $278,630,655.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 750,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total value of $31,072,500.00.

APPN stock opened at $35.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Appian Co. has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $54.26.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,142,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Appian during the 1st quarter worth about $962,000. Institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APPN shares. DA Davidson raised Appian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Appian from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Appian from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Appian from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Appian from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Appian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Appian Corporation provides low-code process automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers workflow, artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize end-to-end processes and complex business operations.

