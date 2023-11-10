Insider Selling: Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA) CFO Sells 3,900 Shares of Stock

Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) CFO Julie B. Feder sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $47,073.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,072. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Aura Biosciences Stock Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ AURA opened at $7.02 on Friday. Aura Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.99 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.51.

Get Aura Biosciences alerts:

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aura Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank started coverage on Aura Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

View Our Latest Research Report on AURA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aura Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Aura Biosciences by 192.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Aura Biosciences by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Aura Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Aura Biosciences by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Aura Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Aura Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for treating tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It is developing AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma that is in phase III clinical trial.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.