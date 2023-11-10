Insider Selling: Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Insider Sells $314,068.20 in Stock

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 11,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total value of $314,068.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 571,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,945,436.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Caleres Price Performance

Shares of CAL stock opened at $26.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $933.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.17. Caleres, Inc. has a one year low of $16.85 and a one year high of $29.98.

Get Caleres alerts:

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.85 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Caleres in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Caleres

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caleres

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caleres during the second quarter worth $120,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Caleres by 180.3% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 48,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Caleres by 10.8% during the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 277,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,002,000 after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Caleres by 42.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 57,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 16,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Caleres by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,243,000 after acquiring an additional 171,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

About Caleres

(Get Free Report)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.