Insider Selling: DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Insider Sells $109,508.40 in Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Kalish sold 3,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $109,508.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,820,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,450,224.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Matthew Kalish also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 6th, Matthew Kalish sold 105,660 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $3,619,911.60.
DraftKings Stock Performance
Shares of DKNG stock opened at $34.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.76 and its 200 day moving average is $27.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $36.37.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DraftKings
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have commented on DKNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.64.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DraftKings
DraftKings Company Profile
DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than DraftKings
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Institutional activity provides a bottom for gaming stocks
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Coca-Cola EuroPacific Partners is a tasty play on Coke
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- 3 reasons Qualcomm might be the easiest buy this month
Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.