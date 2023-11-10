Insider Selling: FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) CFO Sells $19,649.00 in Stock

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 2,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $19,649.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 456,757 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,299. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Daniella Turenshine also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FIGS alerts:

On Tuesday, November 7th, Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of FIGS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $28,188.71.

On Friday, October 6th, Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of FIGS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $25,290.02.

On Friday, September 29th, Daniella Turenshine sold 4,495 shares of FIGS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $26,970.00.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Daniella Turenshine sold 12,661 shares of FIGS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $78,498.20.

FIGS Trading Down 9.5 %

NYSE:FIGS opened at $5.86 on Friday. FIGS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.99. The company has a market capitalization of $986.39 million, a P/E ratio of 73.20, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIGS has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of FIGS in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FIGS from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.02.

View Our Latest Report on FIGS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIGS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in FIGS by 376.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in FIGS during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FIGS during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FIGS by 158.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the period. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in FIGS during the first quarter valued at $66,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIGS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.