Insider Selling: FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) CFO Sells $19,649.00 in Stock

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 2,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $19,649.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 456,757 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,299. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Daniella Turenshine also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 7th, Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of FIGS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $28,188.71.
- On Friday, October 6th, Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of FIGS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $25,290.02.
- On Friday, September 29th, Daniella Turenshine sold 4,495 shares of FIGS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $26,970.00.
- On Tuesday, September 5th, Daniella Turenshine sold 12,661 shares of FIGS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $78,498.20.
FIGS Trading Down 9.5 %
NYSE:FIGS opened at $5.86 on Friday. FIGS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.99. The company has a market capitalization of $986.39 million, a P/E ratio of 73.20, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.38.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIGS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in FIGS by 376.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in FIGS during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FIGS during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FIGS by 158.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the period. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in FIGS during the first quarter valued at $66,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.
