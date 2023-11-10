Insider Selling: IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Insider Sells $155,354.67 in Stock

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) insider Jason Throne sold 5,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $155,354.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jason Throne also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

On Tuesday, September 12th, Jason Throne sold 1,000 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $30,000.00.

On Friday, September 1st, Jason Throne sold 2,100 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $63,063.00.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Jason Throne sold 1,737 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $52,162.11.

On Wednesday, August 9th, Jason Throne sold 5,000 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $125,450.00.

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ IDYA opened at $29.38 on Friday. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $31.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 0.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 439.48% and a negative return on equity of 26.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IDYA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.69.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IDEAYA Biosciences

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEAYA Biosciences

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 342.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 38,700 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 18.1% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 31,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $330,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 19.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $431,000. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.