Insider Selling: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) CFO Sells $86,130.99 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total transaction of $86,130.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,721.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Paul Jonathan Brody also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 6th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 9,200 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $738,484.00.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 8,751 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $700,342.53.

On Monday, October 30th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 11,952 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $956,160.00.

On Friday, October 27th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 4,148 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total transaction of $329,226.76.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 7,447 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total transaction of $594,642.95.

On Monday, October 23rd, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,147 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total transaction of $1,060,042.61.

On Friday, October 20th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,148 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.39, for a total value of $1,056,967.72.

On Wednesday, October 18th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,147 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $1,084,758.97.

On Monday, October 16th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,147 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $1,135,111.98.

On Friday, October 13th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,148 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $1,120,078.12.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $82.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.02. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.23 and a 1 year high of $95.59.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 64.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 21.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.43.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

