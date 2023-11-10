Insider Selling: Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) President Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $543,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at $13,610,004.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Benjamin Jackson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 14th, Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $234,280.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $108.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $62.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.98. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.16 and a 1-year high of $118.79.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 38.98%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 91,224.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 92,329,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,440,613,000 after buying an additional 92,228,344 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $579,605,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354,161 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,466,000 after buying an additional 4,044,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 76.9% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,450,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,002,000 after buying an additional 3,239,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

