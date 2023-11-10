Insider Selling: Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Senior Officer Sells C$49,816.90 in Stock

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Daniel Robert Micak sold 2,457 shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.28, for a total transaction of C$49,816.90.

Lightspeed Commerce stock opened at C$20.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$19.68 and its 200-day moving average is C$20.36. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$16.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.05.

LSPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$27.00.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

