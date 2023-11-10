Insider Selling: Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Director Sells 12,222 Shares of Stock

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) Director Scott H. Galit sold 12,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $68,198.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,245,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,952,507.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Payoneer Global Stock Performance

Shares of Payoneer Global stock opened at $5.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.96 and a 200-day moving average of $5.37. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $7.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 176.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $206.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.24 million. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Payoneer Global from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Payoneer Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Payoneer Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Payoneer Global by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

Featured Articles

