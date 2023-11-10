Insider Selling: SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Insider Sells 1,316 Shares of Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $21,503.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 355,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,803,183.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SentinelOne Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $15.29 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $21.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.26.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 74.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $149.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on S. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.21.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 12.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 247,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 26,896 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 143.0% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the third quarter worth approximately $3,429,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 31.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 199,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 47,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 5.7% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

