Insider Selling: The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) CFO Sells $174,975.66 in Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $174,975.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SCHW opened at $54.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.04. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $86.63. The stock has a market cap of $95.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.94.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 14.8% in the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 26,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $395,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 11.5% in the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $2,164,000. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 50.5% in the third quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 56,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 18,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Recommended Stories

