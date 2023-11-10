Insider Selling: Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Director Sells $178,350.00 in Stock

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $178,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,725,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,513,079.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, October 2nd, Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of Udemy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $141,750.00.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of Udemy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $157,650.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:UDMY opened at $12.67 on Friday. Udemy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $17.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Udemy by 169.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Udemy during the third quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Udemy during the first quarter worth $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Udemy by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UDMY shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Udemy in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Udemy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Udemy from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Udemy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Udemy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.88.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

