Insider Selling: Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) CFO Sells $28,271.49 in Stock

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $28,271.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,154.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of WY stock opened at $29.75 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.23. The firm has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weyerhaeuser

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.4% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 94,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 101,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.1% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.8% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

