Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,461 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,197 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in shares of Intel by 396.4% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Intel by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at $869,868,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at $14,880,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.41. 4,044,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,802,617. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $40.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.85.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is -125.00%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

