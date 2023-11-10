Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.19

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.19 and last traded at $5.13, with a volume of 100656 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.81.

Several research firms have recently commented on INTR. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Inter & Co, Inc. from $5.00 to $5.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Inter & Co, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.00 to $5.30 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Inter & Co, Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.46.

Inter & Co, Inc. Stock Up 5.0 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Inter & Co, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $232.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.11 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 38.7% during the first quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 4,702,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,086 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the third quarter worth $9,986,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 396.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,384,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,796 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,347,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 224,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. raised its stake in Inter & Co, Inc. by 178.7% during the first quarter. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 521,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 334,569 shares in the last quarter. 18.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

