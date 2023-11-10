Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 554,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,239 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $46,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 496.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 64.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. 21.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.43.

Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 11,747 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total value of $1,111,736.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 488,253 shares in the company, valued at $46,208,263.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 11,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total value of $1,111,736.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 488,253 shares in the company, valued at $46,208,263.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $1,138,651.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 641,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,370,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 556,057 shares of company stock worth $48,819,378. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $82.02 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.23 and a fifty-two week high of $95.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.02. The firm has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.29%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

