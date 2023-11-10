InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,750.00.
IHG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $73.22 on Friday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12 month low of $55.31 and a 12 month high of $79.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.34.
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.
