InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,750.00.

IHG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IHG. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 621.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. 5.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $73.22 on Friday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12 month low of $55.31 and a 12 month high of $79.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.34.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

