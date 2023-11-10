InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) CTO Sells $55,464.50 in Stock

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $55,464.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 57,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,930,964.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Thursday, October 5th, Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of InterDigital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $52,208.00.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of InterDigital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $55,464.50.

NASDAQ IDCC opened at $85.89 on Friday. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.11 and a 12 month high of $98.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.75 and its 200 day moving average is $84.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of InterDigital by 24.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in InterDigital by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,729 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 21,169 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,447 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on InterDigital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on InterDigital in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InterDigital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, and related technologies. It designs and develops technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services. It licenses or intend to license its innovations to companies providing products and services, including wireless communications, consumer electronics, personal computer, and automotive, as well as cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

