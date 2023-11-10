Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price target on Interface from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Interface Stock Down 2.4 %

TILE opened at $9.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.64 million, a P/E ratio of 908.00 and a beta of 1.87. Interface has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $12.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.59 million. Interface had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 14.08%. Interface’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Interface will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Interface Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

Institutional Trading of Interface

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Interface by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 611,562 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interface by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interface by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Interface by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,911 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Interface by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,469,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,513,000 after acquiring an additional 14,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Interface Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles and vinyl sheet under the Interface brand; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

