Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Issues Earnings Results

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.51), reports. Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $46.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.20 million.

Intrepid Potash Stock Down 6.2 %

NYSE IPI opened at $18.54 on Friday. Intrepid Potash has a 52 week low of $17.23 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.99 million, a PE ratio of 44.14 and a beta of 2.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intrepid Potash

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 1st quarter valued at $33,390,000. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in Intrepid Potash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,649,000. Azarias Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Intrepid Potash by 103.1% during the third quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 432,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,891,000 after buying an additional 219,713 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,020,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intrepid Potash in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement.

