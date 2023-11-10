Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Inuvo Stock Performance

NYSE:INUV opened at $0.18 on Monday. Inuvo has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.51. The firm has a market cap of $25.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average is $0.24.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 23.24% and a negative return on equity of 68.64%. The company had revenue of $16.65 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inuvo

Inuvo Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Inuvo in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 91,700 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Inuvo in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 28,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inuvo in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, engages in the development and sale of information technology solutions for marketing and advertising industries in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

