Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Inuvo Stock Performance
NYSE:INUV opened at $0.18 on Monday. Inuvo has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.51. The firm has a market cap of $25.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average is $0.24.
Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 23.24% and a negative return on equity of 68.64%. The company had revenue of $16.65 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inuvo
Inuvo Company Profile
Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, engages in the development and sale of information technology solutions for marketing and advertising industries in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Inuvo
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Institutional activity provides a bottom for gaming stocks
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- Coca-Cola EuroPacific Partners is a tasty play on Coke
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 3 reasons Qualcomm might be the easiest buy this month
Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.