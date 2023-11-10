Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.78

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.78 and last traded at $20.78, with a volume of 321979 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.77.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.64.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0502 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.
