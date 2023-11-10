Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.78

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.78 and last traded at $20.78, with a volume of 321979 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.77.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.64.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0502 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCO. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 46,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Virginia National Bank lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia National Bank now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 40,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Strid Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 131,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

