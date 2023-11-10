Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Stake Increased by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,494,390,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $47,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $70,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCO stock opened at $20.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.64. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $20.78.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.0502 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

