Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,578,000 after buying an additional 1,474,149 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9,007.8% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 13,837,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,838,000 after buying an additional 13,685,733 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,248,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,381,000 after purchasing an additional 309,721 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,702,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,101 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $139.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $155.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.40.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

